Machine Learning Engineer

Dec 17, 2021

We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. We’re a hyper growth company looking for smart, innovative, autonomous, and creative people to join us!

This position reports to Engineering Team Lead (Machine Learning)
The high level

  • Work with a fire-hose of data
  • Build state-of-the-art statistical models
  • Touch all aspects of the business
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, and code reviews
  • Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack

Your qualifications & experience

  • Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)
  • Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience
  • 3 years experience applying machine learning to real-world problems, preferably in a commercial environment
  • Testing and monitoring techniques on performance and model quality
  • Analytical mind and business acumen
  • Resource management and optimization techniques

Areas of mastery

  • Machine learning pipelines
  • Python, Tensorflow, scikit-learn, and/or Panda’s experience

Bonus Points

  • MSc (or even PhD)
  • Automated deployments, scaling, and resource management
  • BigQuery, Elasticsearch and/or MySQL
  • Docker, Kubernetes
  • Event driven architecture (PubSub/Kafka)
  • Experience with e-commerce based applications

The skills we need

  • Be creative
  • Be flexible
  • Be data oriented
  • Take pride in your work
  • Comfortable using open source technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Machine learning
  • Python
  • tensorflow
  • computer science

Learn more/Apply for this position