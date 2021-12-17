Machine Learning Engineer

We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. We’re a hyper growth company looking for smart, innovative, autonomous, and creative people to join us!

This position reports to Engineering Team Lead (Machine Learning)

The high level

Work with a fire-hose of data

Build state-of-the-art statistical models

Touch all aspects of the business

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, and code reviews

Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack

Your qualifications & experience

Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)

Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience

3 years experience applying machine learning to real-world problems, preferably in a commercial environment

Testing and monitoring techniques on performance and model quality

Analytical mind and business acumen

Resource management and optimization techniques

Areas of mastery

Machine learning pipelines

Python, Tensorflow, scikit-learn, and/or Panda’s experience

Bonus Points

MSc (or even PhD)

Automated deployments, scaling, and resource management

BigQuery, Elasticsearch and/or MySQL

Docker, Kubernetes

Event driven architecture (PubSub/Kafka)

Experience with e-commerce based applications

The skills we need

Be creative

Be flexible

Be data oriented

Take pride in your work

Comfortable using open source technologies

Desired Skills:

Machine learning

Python

tensorflow

computer science

Learn more/Apply for this position