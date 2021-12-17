Machine Learning Engineer

We are looking for candidates who have a real passion for technology, who are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. We’re a hyper growth company looking for smart, innovative, autonomous, and creative people to join us!
This position reports to Engineering Team Lead (Machine Learning)
The high level
- Work with a fire-hose of data
- Build state-of-the-art statistical models
- Touch all aspects of the business
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, and code reviews
- Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack
Your qualifications & experience
- Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)
- Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience
- 3 years experience applying machine learning to real-world problems, preferably in a commercial environment
- Testing and monitoring techniques on performance and model quality
- Analytical mind and business acumen
- Resource management and optimization techniques
Areas of mastery
- Machine learning pipelines
- Python, Tensorflow, scikit-learn, and/or Panda’s experience
Bonus Points
- MSc (or even PhD)
- Automated deployments, scaling, and resource management
- BigQuery, Elasticsearch and/or MySQL
- Docker, Kubernetes
- Event driven architecture (PubSub/Kafka)
- Experience with e-commerce based applications
The skills we need
- Be creative
- Be flexible
- Be data oriented
- Take pride in your work
- Comfortable using open source technologies
Desired Skills:
- Machine learning
- Python
- tensorflow
- computer science