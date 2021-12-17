Senior DevOps Engineer

You’re passionate about uptime, reliability, security and education. You make mistakes, but never twice [URL Removed] believe any service can be scaled, with the right toolset and latency is

just another challenge. We should talk about you joining this amazing team.

Core Competencies:

Develop and maintain procedures to comply with security policies and IT best practices

Develop and maintain documentation of systems configurations and procedures

Monitor systems via applications, log files, Elk and sanity checks

Actively work on building and migrating to Kubernetes.

Maintain our configuration and build management systems

Database maintenance and implementations

Serve as an escalation point to resolve problems in Servers and users’ environment

Work closely with technical team members

Must be able to troubleshoot complex issues quickly and effectively

Research and evaluation of new technologies for our environment

CI, Testing and release management

Firewall Administration

Security and incident response

Patch management

Requirements

Certification (Bachelors / RHCE / ISO 27001) is a plus but not required

High level of proficiency in Linux based OS

Cloud Infrastructure (AWS/GCP) is a plus but not require

Containers (Docker + Kubernetes)

Pipelines (Jenkins/Gitlab Ci)

Proficiency in a scripting language and application language: Bash, Python, PHP, Perl, Java- Proven IaC experience in one of: SaltStack, Chef, Ansible, Puppet, Teraform

Web Servers (Apache, Nginx, fpm, node)

Load Balancers (Haproxy, proxysql, nginx)

Knowledge of Database technologies: Mysql/Maria/Percona/Galera/proxysql

NoSql DBs,pub/sub and Key/Value stores: Redis/mongo

Replication technologies (Galera, multisource, CRDT)

Experience in Networking: OSI, vlan, ospf, vrrp

Knowledge and experience with Hypervisors and storage networks

Distributed Storage (Glusterfs/Ceph)

Queues (AMQP)

Our client has grown into one of South Africa’s leading online payment gateways. We are trusted by thousands of online sellers to process payments for them in a variety of ways, including credit cards,Instant EFT, debit card, Mobicred and Scode. We are dedicated to enabling the easy, secure and instant transfer ofmoney to online merchants to help them grow, develop and succeed in the digital economy.

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Kubernetes

Linux

Employer & Job Benefits:

DevOps

kubernetes

Linux

