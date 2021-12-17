Service Desk Engineer

Dec 17, 2021

Our client based in Durban, seeks to employ 3x Servic eDesk Engineers on a 6 month contract.

Purpose:

  • The Service Desk Engineer is responsible for the customer facing and 1st line support role within the Service Desk, on a day-to-day basis and to provide support and feedback to the Service Desk Analyst and Team Lead.
  • The role also ensures that incidents are being logged, addressed and closed off

Duites Include:

  • Analyze, diagnose and resolve complex desktop end user problems and suggest corrective solutions.
  • Prepare, maintain and uphold logging and reporting procedures and monitor desktop operations.
  • Extend remote support for global users.
  • Analyze root cause and execute corrective action on all requests.
  • Coordinate with computer specialists to resolve technical problems.
  • Execute, document and maintain desktop security standards as per IT security policies.
  • Provide 1st Level technical software and hardware problem resolution to all users, to agreed Service Levels both in terms of performance and Customer Satisfaction.
  • Provide overall technical 1st hand support to users in the following areas: Desktops, Laptops, Network, Printers etc
  • Liaise with 2nd level technical support staff to ensure support response times are within agreed limits
  • Clearly communicate technical solutions in a user friendly and professional manner
  • Site attendance if required to resolve user issues (once agreed with Team Leader)
  • Experience with diagnostic and troubleshooting; including using remote control tools like SCCM to support remote users
  • Delivers, Tags, sets up and assists in the configuration of end user PC desktop hardware, software and peripherals.
  • Co-ordinates timely repair of PC equipment covered by 3rd party vendor maintenance agreements.
  • Performs minor desktop hardware repair for PC computers as required
  • Maintenance of documentation for procedures and policies in line with Client IT’s standards (wiki)
  • Install, support and maintain end user devices including PC’s, Mobility, Telephones and audiovisual equipment
  • Undertaking other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility

Qualification & Experience

  • Minimum 3 years relevant experience in a similar role
  • Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE
  • ITIL Foundation Certified (preferred)
  • Experience and track record in a Service Management & Operations role and Service Desk environment
  • Basic knowledge of IS service management / service control processes and methodologies
  • Basic knowledge and understanding of Information Systems technology areas
  • Experience working in a multi-vendor Information Technology sourcing environment (preferred)
  • Experience with Remedy (preferred)
  • Basic understanding of Active Directory
  • Working knowledge of SCCM
  • Working knowledge of Windows Operating Systems
  • Working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite of applications

Full job spec available. Please apply with your full updated CV, notice period and rate per hour required.

Desired Skills:

  • N+
  • A+
  • MCSE
  • ITIL
  • IS
  • Information Systems
  • Remedy
  • Active Directory
  • SCCM
  • Windows Operating Systems
  • Microsoft Office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

