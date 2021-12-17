Service Desk Engineer

Our client based in Durban, seeks to employ 3x Servic eDesk Engineers on a 6 month contract.

Purpose:

The Service Desk Engineer is responsible for the customer facing and 1st line support role within the Service Desk, on a day-to-day basis and to provide support and feedback to the Service Desk Analyst and Team Lead.

The role also ensures that incidents are being logged, addressed and closed off

Duites Include:

Analyze, diagnose and resolve complex desktop end user problems and suggest corrective solutions.

Prepare, maintain and uphold logging and reporting procedures and monitor desktop operations.

Extend remote support for global users.

Analyze root cause and execute corrective action on all requests.

Coordinate with computer specialists to resolve technical problems.

Execute, document and maintain desktop security standards as per IT security policies.

Provide 1st Level technical software and hardware problem resolution to all users, to agreed Service Levels both in terms of performance and Customer Satisfaction.

Provide overall technical 1st hand support to users in the following areas: Desktops, Laptops, Network, Printers etc

Liaise with 2nd level technical support staff to ensure support response times are within agreed limits

Clearly communicate technical solutions in a user friendly and professional manner

Site attendance if required to resolve user issues (once agreed with Team Leader)

Experience with diagnostic and troubleshooting; including using remote control tools like SCCM to support remote users

Delivers, Tags, sets up and assists in the configuration of end user PC desktop hardware, software and peripherals.

Co-ordinates timely repair of PC equipment covered by 3rd party vendor maintenance agreements.

Performs minor desktop hardware repair for PC computers as required

Maintenance of documentation for procedures and policies in line with Client IT’s standards (wiki)

Install, support and maintain end user devices including PC’s, Mobility, Telephones and audiovisual equipment

Undertaking other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility

Qualification & Experience

Minimum 3 years relevant experience in a similar role

Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE

ITIL Foundation Certified (preferred)

Experience and track record in a Service Management & Operations role and Service Desk environment

Basic knowledge of IS service management / service control processes and methodologies

Basic knowledge and understanding of Information Systems technology areas

Experience working in a multi-vendor Information Technology sourcing environment (preferred)

Experience with Remedy (preferred)

Basic understanding of Active Directory

Working knowledge of SCCM

Working knowledge of Windows Operating Systems

Working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite of applications

Full job spec available. Please apply with your full updated CV, notice period and rate per hour required.

