Our client based in Durban, seeks to employ 3x Servic eDesk Engineers on a 6 month contract.
Purpose:
- The Service Desk Engineer is responsible for the customer facing and 1st line support role within the Service Desk, on a day-to-day basis and to provide support and feedback to the Service Desk Analyst and Team Lead.
- The role also ensures that incidents are being logged, addressed and closed off
Duites Include:
- Analyze, diagnose and resolve complex desktop end user problems and suggest corrective solutions.
- Prepare, maintain and uphold logging and reporting procedures and monitor desktop operations.
- Extend remote support for global users.
- Analyze root cause and execute corrective action on all requests.
- Coordinate with computer specialists to resolve technical problems.
- Execute, document and maintain desktop security standards as per IT security policies.
- Provide 1st Level technical software and hardware problem resolution to all users, to agreed Service Levels both in terms of performance and Customer Satisfaction.
- Provide overall technical 1st hand support to users in the following areas: Desktops, Laptops, Network, Printers etc
- Liaise with 2nd level technical support staff to ensure support response times are within agreed limits
- Clearly communicate technical solutions in a user friendly and professional manner
- Site attendance if required to resolve user issues (once agreed with Team Leader)
- Experience with diagnostic and troubleshooting; including using remote control tools like SCCM to support remote users
- Delivers, Tags, sets up and assists in the configuration of end user PC desktop hardware, software and peripherals.
- Co-ordinates timely repair of PC equipment covered by 3rd party vendor maintenance agreements.
- Performs minor desktop hardware repair for PC computers as required
- Maintenance of documentation for procedures and policies in line with Client IT’s standards (wiki)
- Install, support and maintain end user devices including PC’s, Mobility, Telephones and audiovisual equipment
- Undertaking other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility
Qualification & Experience
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience in a similar role
- Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE
- ITIL Foundation Certified (preferred)
- Experience and track record in a Service Management & Operations role and Service Desk environment
- Basic knowledge of IS service management / service control processes and methodologies
- Basic knowledge and understanding of Information Systems technology areas
- Experience working in a multi-vendor Information Technology sourcing environment (preferred)
- Experience with Remedy (preferred)
- Basic understanding of Active Directory
- Working knowledge of SCCM
- Working knowledge of Windows Operating Systems
- Working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite of applications
Full job spec available. Please apply with your full updated CV, notice period and rate per hour required.
