Sharepoint Development Lead/Manager

Our client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Sharepoint Developer Lead/Manager to join their team for a 12 month contract.

If you have lead a team, great at knowledge transer and stong SharePoint developement experice using a legacy system, please apply with your up to date CV, notice period and rate per hour.

Desired Skills:

SharePoint Development

Team Lead

Transer

Legacy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position