Angular & AngularJS Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Software Provider in the Automotive industry seeks the coding talents of a solutions-driven Angular & AngularJS Web Developer to aid in projects, maintenance and update existing websites and build new websites. Working with Agile methodology, you will also be involved with the development of Front-End Web, including integration with workflows, databases and APIs of remote systems. The successful candidate will also be proficient in TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Bootstrap with strong Angular v2+ & AngularJS. You will also require great technical skills with the ability to code intelligently & efficiently – presenting a quality code structure, be able to work in a team as well as independently analyse and solve [URL Removed] Degree or Diploma.

At least 2 years related work experience.

JavaScript / TypeScript.

HTML5, CSS.

Angular v2+.

Bootstrap.

Codes intelligently and efficiently and presents quality code structure.

Advantageous

Basic knowledge in SCSS.

Jira.

Bitbucket and Git.

Web / REST services.

UI design principles.

Agile development methodologies.

Test-Driven Development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Has good teamwork and interpersonal skills.

Logical and analytical.

A lateral thinker and possesses great problem-solving skills.

Presents good verbal and written communication skills.

Takes responsibility and sees the job through to completion.

Behaves honestly and confidently.

Has a proactive approach.

Passionate and enthusiastic.

Flexible and willing to learn.

Able to perform under pressure.

