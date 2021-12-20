BSC Biohacker

Biohacker (No Experience needed Training will be provided) BSC Degree non-negotiable Salary: R10 500 per month Area: Chartwell. Working hours: 4 days per week between Monday to Friday: 5am-12pm and 3pm-7pm

We have an exciting opportunity for individuals with a passion for the Health and Wellness. Our client, a leader in the industry and the very first health and wellness facilities of its kind is looking for young enthusiast (Biohackers) with the ability to motivate people to achieve their health, weight and fitness goals. The successful candidatemust project Health and Wellness, be results orientated, welcoming, and energetic with an assertive personality and the ability to work with a wide variety of personalities. Must have excellent communication skills. Attitude and Aptitude is of utmost importance!!!!

Biohacking involves the study of one’s own body or other living organisms, for the purpose of learning to optimize your body and live life to the fullest by making use of methods outside the realm of traditional medicine. You as n Biohacker will be responsible to analyse HTMA tests and explain the results to the client in laymans terms and advise them as to what their body needs to achieve optimal success.

NB: Your application must be accommodated by either a full-length picture and links to your social media pages (Facebook and/or Instagram).

Minimum requirements

BSC Degree non-negotiable

No experience needed

Must project Health and Wellness (Candidate will be screened on Body Mass Index)

Matric

Passion for Health and fitness

Confidence

Excellent Communication (English)

Results orientated

Willingness to work long hours (Weekdays: 5am to 7pm)

Personal Attributes

Healthy / Presentable individual.

Friendly with a passion for people.

Energetic with a passion for exercise and training.

Possess ability to work without supervision.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Good Leadership skills.

Willingness to learn.

Pro-active approach

Responsibilities amongst other (ever changing environment):

Co. Ordination of Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis testing.

Interpretation of HTMA tests.

Presenting results to clients in Laymans terms.

Recommendation of suitable medication.

Interacting with members to guide them in achieving their intended results.

Deal with members queries in a service orientated and tactful manner.

Ability to promote a healthy and fit company image.

Manage and Motivate individuals.

Blood spot testing.

GI-map gut microbiome testing.

Amino Acids testing.

Injections where needed.

The Business is expanding, and new branches will be opening soon which require flexible individuals.

