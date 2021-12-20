HP notebooks in stock at Pinnacle

Leading value-added distributor Pinnacle has announced the availability of powerful but cost-effective HP laptops.

The HP 250 and HP 450 are now in stock at Pinnacle warehouses countrywide.

These solid workhorses offer great features and outstanding value for money. They are particularly attractive for organisations looking for a laptop that will do service in the office, in the home or on the road.

These PCs are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s available.

HP 450

The HP 450, running Windows 10, features a 15,6-inch display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels.

It is powered by a Core i5 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, while graphics are powered by Intel Integrated HD Graphics 4000.

The HP 450 packs 512GB of HDD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Ethernet and it comes with three USB 2.0 ports, HDMI port, multi card slot, VGA port, mic in and RJ45 (LAN) ports.

HP 250

The HP 250 range of laptops feature 15,6-inch screens and are powered by Intel processors.

These devices are ideal for both professional and non-corporate users, offering specifications and performance comparable to laptops much higher-priced.

These laptops offer great portability, connectivity and long working hours at a budget price that nonetheless includes extended battery life, a vivid display and plenty of ports.

The HP 250 range covers all options: starting with a Celeron processor N4020, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive and Windows 10 Home Laptop, they go all the way up to Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 devices with either hard drives or solid state drives and Windows 10 Pro Laptop.

Overall, the 250 Series from HP is an affordable line of professional and business laptops, offering solid quality, well-specced features and more performance than customers would expect at this price.

