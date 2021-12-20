Lead Analyst: Credit Pricing – Pipeline at Capitec

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

Lead a team of analysts to develop and optimise pricing models for credit products and channels of Capitec Bank, with the goal to drive fair and appropriate client prices, while optimising the bank’s return on equity

Experience

Projects Team(s)

Minimum:

3 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.

Proven experience in building a credit pricing and/or cash flow forecasting model from first principles

Ideal:

Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts

Capitec Bank experience

Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee

BAU Team(s)

Minimum:

2 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.

Ideal:

Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts

Capitec Bank experience

Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics or Statistics

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Mathematics or Statistics

Knowledge

Projects Team(s)

Minimum:

Forecasting and budgeting

Advanced statistical analysis

Advanced financial mathematics

Credit pricing

Capitec Bank operating environment

Big data and data mining techniques

Ideal:

Capitec Bank strategic objectives

Leadership / management models

BAU Team(s)

Minimum:

Forecasting and budgeting

Advanced statistical analysis

Advanced financial mathematics

Credit pricing

Ideal:

Capitec Bank operating environment

Leadership / management models

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Decision making skills

Facilitation Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

