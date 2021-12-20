Oracle BI Developer

We are looking for an Oracle BI Developer to join us on an initial 6 moth contract. We are happy with someone who can work remotely from within South Africa. If you want to get involved in a new project where you can add some great value, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Remote (within South Africa)

Level: Intermediate Senior

Initial 6 month contract

Design, develop, and implement DW/BI solutions using: Oracle Data Warehouse Data Model, OBIA/ODI, OBIEE RPD business models, and OBIEE dashboards

Define, design, document and implement required customizations and extensions to existing models. Analyze impact on DW/BI application before making any changes to the system

Must have experience designing, developing and implementing an enterprise DW/BI system using Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE) and Oracle Data Integrator (ODI).

Must have experience with Oracle Business Intelligence Application (OBIA) architecture and pre-built data models

Work with Business Analysts, BI Development Team, and other systems analysts to analyze business requirements; and translate them into Datawarehouse Business Intelligence (DW/BI) solutions

Consult on BI capabilities and recommend and execute solutions to address business needs and performance requirements

Extend the Data Warehouse with data from new sources, applying: data lineage analysis; PL/SQL schema DDL design; and OBIEE business model and content development

Learn more/Apply for this position