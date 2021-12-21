Cyber Security Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DELIVER and execute Cyber Security nationwide for a reputable Retail Group seeking your strong leadership and technical expertise to be their next Cyber Security Manager. Working together with the IT GRC & Cyber teams, you will collaborate to improve security posture. The successful incumbent must have 12 years suitable experience with the Cyber & Information Security sphere with demonstrable experience building, delivering, and improving Cyber Security capabilities, have practical experience with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, working knowledge of NIST CSF and PCI-DSS and a strong focus on people and [URL Removed]

Work with the CISO and other key stakeholders to define and drive the Cyber Security strategy.

Take responsibility for monitoring the attack surface and improving security posture accordingly.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of Cyber Security operations, processes and ways of working.

Translate strategic security requirements into practical solutions and drive implementation.

Contribute to the completion and ongoing maintenance of Cyber and Information Security policies, standards, procedures and guidelines.

Remain aware of global security industry trends and influence the strategy accordingly.

Customer –

Understand Cyber, IT and Business strategies and contribute to the creation and delivery of annual cyber operating plans.

Plan and prioritise projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.

People –

Leadership and management of the Cyber Security team covering responsibilities, delivery, development and performance management.

Management of key external security service relationships.

Management of internal partnerships for execution, including context setting, skills transfer and up-skilling.

REQUIREMENTS:

12 Years relevant experience within the Cyber and Information Security discipline.

Demonstrable experience in leading a specialised team within a large environment.

Experience with security frameworks, practices, technologies and processes.

Practical experience with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Working knowledge of NIST CSF and PCI-DSS.

Set technical policies and procedures to support IT stability and success aligned to evolving technologies and methodologies.

May be required to assist outside of working hours.

Additional Criteria / Attributes

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap.

Responsive to external influences (positive or negative) on the organisation.

Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem.

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles.

Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter.

Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy.

Maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects.

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Shares information with colleagues and partners about industry trends and business opportunities.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.

Reviews presentations to ensure effective use of tools and techniques and provides recommendations.

Prepares a wide variety of complex reports and documents using diverse sources.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Anticipates change by keeping up to date on current research and trends affecting ones own field.

Reviews, evaluates and disseminates information regarding key methodologies, best practices and tools to support a future landscape.

Advantageous

3-Year IT qualification.

Previous hands-on technical security experiences.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Cyber

Security

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position