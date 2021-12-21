Cybersecurity predictions for 2022

Cybersecurity is expected to remain in the spotlight of most businesses and individuals in the coming year.Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN, outlines his top five predictions for the cybersecurity sector in 2022:

As quantum computers start getting more traction, the potential benefits go side by side with the harm that may also emerge. To defend against emerging threats, post-quantum cryptography is likely to start maturing alongside quantum computing. Invasive employee monitoring will emerge as companies worldwide try to keep a tight grip on productivity at home. A push for wider integration of VR/AR into the mainstream will open up new, radically invasive frontiers for data collection. Facebook’s rebranding to “Meta” came with an announcement of the “metaverse” – an expansive virtual reality space. Of course, in typical Facebook fashion, it is not unreasonable to expect that data collection in the new metaverse will be the main source of revenue. Besides, Facebook’s reputation and the pushback Meta received may also hinder the VR industry’s advancement in general. Attempts to take decentralisation away from cryptocurrencies will increase. As centralised governments and banks hop on the crypto train, these entities will attempt to make the market behave. They may create their own currencies that will carry the crypto name, but be closely related to their fiat counterparts. We might see the biggest data leak yet — as long as “123456” remains the most popular password.