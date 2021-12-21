ESG Expert/Analyst

Are you an ESG expert looking for an amazing organisation that’s paving the way in South Africa? Apply now!

Is this you?

You’re an ESG expert that has a passion for processes and a knack for implementing them. You are very detail orientated and have developed an interest in sustainability issues within the renewables and financial industry.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As the subject matter expert in all matters relating to ESG, you will oversee leading the growth and development of the ESG department and serve as the ESG business unit head.

You will oversee the analyses of large data sets for clients regarding their environmental, social and governance performance and the management of their respective risks and opportunities. You will drive business development around ESG advisory, reporting and auditing, as well as develop and implement plans and strategies for collecting, storing, and distributing ESG data and content.

You will prepare annual ESG/Sustainability reports on progress to UN SDG’s and per the SASB, CDP, GRI reporting methodology for clients as part of the ESG business unit.

Where you’ll be doing it

A professional consulting firm specialising in the amazing Renewable Energy industry with a focus on economic development. They help their clients support development programs and give back to communities. Your offices are based in Sandton, and you will have a hybrid work from home option.

What you’ll need

You will need a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Development Finance, Economics or similar. 5-10 years’ experience as a Social/ESG Consultant and you must be comfortable leading and developing a team.

What you’ll get

Professional offices, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded, young, and ambitious colleagues, great training, an opportunity to give back to communities and you’ll earn a market-related salary.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley Goat on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

Please note that our offices are closed from the 24th of December to the 02nd of January.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days on return to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

esg

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

