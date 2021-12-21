Senior Java Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of cutting-edge HealthTech in Pretoria seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer who will plan, design, build, test and deploy software solutions. You will help define software requirements in line with user needs and business goals, taking the lead on operational and technical projects while also improving and maintaining existing software. You will require Grade 12/Matric, preferably possess a BSc. Computer Science/IT or BIS Multimedia tertiary qualification, have 4+ years Java & Angular, preferably 3+ years iOS, 1+ years Project Management and be proficient with Git. You will also need prior experience project scoping and estimations, have knowledge of relational databases and have coached and mentored [URL Removed] functional requirements and update design.

Write scalable, robust and easy to maintain software.

Create technical documentation for the Support team.

Participate in low-level and detailed product design, engineering, development and integration.

Participate in the evaluation and recommendation of new products, maintains knowledge of emerging technologies to enhance or improve existing services.

Participate in building partnerships with project teams and works closely with internal and external customers.

Maintain the existing code that has been developed and continually strive for improvement.

Assist with the optimisation of business processing, minimise manual intervention in tasks.

Develop software solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle.

Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

Assist with product scoping and time/effort estimations.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Grade 12 / Matric.

3-Year tertiary qualification in Computer Science (Essential/Desirable) –

BSc Computer Science or Information Technology

BIS Multimedia

Experience/Skills

4+ Years’ experience in Java and Angular (Essential).

3+ Years’ experience in iOS (Preferred).

1+ Years Project Management.

Object Orientated Programming languages: Java, Angular.

Source Control Management (Git).

Branching Strategies on Git.

Coaching and guiding of Developers.

Project scoping and estimations.

Knowledge of relational databases and databases.

Familiarity with various operating systems.

Advantageous

Blockchain Technologies.

