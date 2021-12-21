Software Tester (Junior to Mid) at Headhunters

Our IT client prides itself on professional business software development consulting methodologies. Our client seeks to employ a Software Tester.
Main purpose of the position:
- The Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team.
Responsibilities:
- Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal
- Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed
- Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing
- Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets
- Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software
- Software Release Notes compilation and management
Key Skills:
- C# Development experience 2 Years
- Microsoft SQL Server Experience 2 Years
- Excellent communication skills
- Structured problem solving skills
- Confident and Self Motivated
Qualifications/ Experience:
- BSc or equivalent Degree
- SYSPRO ERP Experience preferred
- WMS Experience preferred
- Crystal Report Experience preferred
- Software Testing Experience