Machine Learning Engineer Pipeline (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To build, implement, improve and support the AI platform which will support delivery of the Capitec AI strategy.
- To collaborate in creating and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. The effective use of AI technologies will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.
Experience
Minimum:
Proven experience in:
- 2+ yrs software development experience
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Expert in Python and SQL
- Experience with the modern software development best practices, e.g.
- agile software development
- code reviews
- unit testing
- version control, e.g. git
- CI/CD
- Experience with microservice architectures
- Experience working in an agile team
- Experience with ML frameworks and tools (e.g. pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Spark MLlib)
- Experience with modern ETL, compute and orchestration frameworks, e.g. Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Kafka, etc.
- Development experience in both Windows and Linux
- Experience with container technologies, e.g. Docker, Kubernetes
Ideal:
- Experience in building machine learning or AI systems
- Proficiency in R language
- Experience deploying models to production
- Experience building distributed systems
- Experience with NoSQL databases
- Experience working with ML platforms, e.g. MLflow, Kubeflow, etc.
- Experience working with Data Science platforms, e.g. Dataiku, Domino, etc.
- Experience with cloud-based infrastructure, e.g. Azure, AWS, GCP; ideally AWS
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – Other
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Masters Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – Other
Knowledge
Min:
Must have knowledge of:
- Object oriented and functional programming in Python
- Modern software development practices
- Database querying using SQL
- Data life cycle
- Machine learning concepts
- Machine learning model life cycle
- Microservice architectures
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Data Science lifecycle
- Distributed system design
- Big data storage and processing solutions
- Machine learning model architectures
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Decision making skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Researching skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.