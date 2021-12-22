We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our Cape Town based team. If you are excited to take on a new challenge where you can add some great value, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ PM/ Scrum/ Agile Qualifications
Location: Cape Town (2 days onsite)
Level: strong intermediate – Senior
Contract opportunity
- Youll be working with multiple teams
- We need someone who can be a servant leader, championing the agile principles, values and practices, as agreed to within the team
- Must be accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency)
- Lead/facilitate agile ceremonies; Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog; Optimise teams work focus; Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.
- Must have knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and/or other project methodologies
- Scrum Master experience in Financial Services is a bonus
- Comfortable working within the IT space