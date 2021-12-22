Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our Cape Town based team. If you are excited to take on a new challenge where you can add some great value, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ PM/ Scrum/ Agile Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (2 days onsite)

Level: strong intermediate – Senior

Contract opportunity

Youll be working with multiple teams

We need someone who can be a servant leader, championing the agile principles, values and practices, as agreed to within the team

Must be accountable for the teams infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency)

Lead/facilitate agile ceremonies; Maintain scrum board (TFS experience is advantageous), Product backlog, Sprint backlog; Optimise teams work focus; Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing.

Must have knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and/or other project methodologies

Scrum Master experience in Financial Services is a bonus

Comfortable working within the IT space

Learn more/Apply for this position