Business Analyst – Payments at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Sales and solution scoping.
- Participates in the end-to-end sales process and contributes to the development of specific opportunities.
- Defining value propositions and long term solution strategies to assist Sales in progressing deals.
- Defining and obtaining agreement regarding customer requirements.
- Identifying business development opportunities.
- Identifying and providing advice and business consultancy to prospects/customers on solution design options.
- Ensuring that all client business objectives are met as identified through the sales process.
- Building presentations, proposals and papers designed to assist in the sales of product solutions.
- Collaboratively working with other members of the team.
- Developing value propositions within multiple industry and product families.
- Creating and executing against an individual development plan with management support.
- Contributing to the development of a solution/product roadmap.
- Organising and expressing business value and overcoming customer objections.
Qualifications:
- BS/BA degree or equivalent experience
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years as Subject Matter Expert in specific market segment
- 5 – 8 years experience in the financial industry
- 2 years professional consulting experience
- Deep knowledge of the African market & payments ecosystem.
Preferred Skills / Experience:
- French language proficiency would be advantageous.
- Knowledge of multiple industry products and applications preferred.
- Understands how technology impacts business.
- Excellent written and oral communication.
- Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills.
- Ability to perform needs analysis & ROI analysis highly preferred.
- Ability to self-motivate and work independently with little supervision.
- Works effectively in a team environment.
- Ability to use a personal computer with proficient skills in business applications such as Microsoft Office.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Industry
- Consulting
- Business Analyst