Data Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT: As a fast-growing technology business in the Mobile VAS sector seeks a mid-level data manager. The successful candidate will have previous data management or data analyst experience and is happy to work on several projects simultaneously. Were looking for someone who is meticulously organised and comfortable working under pressure in a fast-paced, everyone-pitch-in type environment.SKILLS:
- Highly proficient in SQL
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel
- QlikSense / PowerBI experience
- Experience with manipulating very large data sets
- Experience with data visualization and data mining
- Strong understanding of statistics
- Understanding of experiment design methodology e.g. A/B testing
- Self-starter who can find the right problems to focus on
- Easymorph / Metabase experience advantageous
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 3 years experience in data management
- Quantitative degree – engineering, computer science, actuarial science, statistics, mathematics, etc.
- You should be comfortable around technology and willing and able to quickly learn new applications and software
- Enjoys working in a small team in a non-corporate type environment
- Comfortable working in the evenings and weekends on the rare occasion it is required
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Manager
- SQL