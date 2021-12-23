Data Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT: As a fast-growing technology business in the Mobile VAS sector seeks a mid-level data manager. The successful candidate will have previous data management or data analyst experience and is happy to work on several projects simultaneously. Were looking for someone who is meticulously organised and comfortable working under pressure in a fast-paced, everyone-pitch-in type environment.SKILLS:

Highly proficient in SQL

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel

QlikSense / PowerBI experience

Experience with manipulating very large data sets

Experience with data visualization and data mining

Strong understanding of statistics

Understanding of experiment design methodology e.g. A/B testing

Self-starter who can find the right problems to focus on

Easymorph / Metabase experience advantageous

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years experience in data management

Quantitative degree – engineering, computer science, actuarial science, statistics, mathematics, etc.

You should be comfortable around technology and willing and able to quickly learn new applications and software

Enjoys working in a small team in a non-corporate type environment

Comfortable working in the evenings and weekends on the rare occasion it is required

Desired Skills:

Data

Manager

SQL

