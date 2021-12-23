IT Business Analyst

Type: 12 months fixed term contract (Option to renew based in the

requirements/project/role)

Level: Senior

Location: Currently Remote – Will move back to offices on a flexible basis once Covid levels

improves

Salary: R66 666 GROSS per month | R800 000 GROSS Per Annum

Department: IT / Data

Industry: Investments/Finance

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to the companies Investments online and offline advice management capability.

To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Experience & Qualifications:

Degree in BCom Informatics / BSC

Diploma in Business Analysis preferred

Experience & Technology Requirements

Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

SQL knowledge & Experience is a must

Duties

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements, and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to create reports relevant tothe advice management capability.

Document business and system processes relevant to the advice management capability.

Enable the trainers to prepare documentation for the training purposes.

Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.

Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with business products and services.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Companies values.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Information Technology

IT Business Requirements

Technical Business Requirements

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Investments

Learn more/Apply for this position