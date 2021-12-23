Senior IT Support Engineer at Compufin

Job Vacancy Description

Install, configure and support all Microsoft operating systems.

Install, configure and support VMWare / (Hyper-V optional)

Install, configure and support Microsoft Office and other Microsoft application software (desktop and server)

Installing, Configuring, Maintaining and Troubleshooting of client servers/desktops and all IT related equipment.

Networking (WAN/LAN and Wireless)

Security management and backup solutions.

Advanced hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop/server, networks).

Advanced troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.

Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.

Design solutions based on best practices and in accordance to the customers’ requirements.

Understanding that the client’s need comes first

Candidate Requirements (Skills and Experience)

An organized individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.

An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.

An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.

Someone who sees the bigger picture and understands and has a passion for technology and IT

Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.

Ability to work under pressure and remain focused.

A well-presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.

The Ideal Candidate should be an adaptable type person, willing to learn, Team Player and highly reliable.

A clear credit and criminal record

Qualifications

3-5 Year working experience in IT support environment

Mikrotik Certification (Beneficial)

CCNA or Higher (Beneficial)

Knowledge of TCP /IP, DHCP and DNS

Excellent knowledge in Microsoft technologies inclusive of Office 365

MCSE (either 2012 or 2016) with papers to support will be highly beneficial

Knowledge and understanding of Server 2012-2019

Experience with the configuration and administration of Office 365

Valid un-endorsed driver’s license

Desired Skills:

It Technician

Pabx

Voip

Microsoft Servers

Microsoft Windows Server 2008

Small Business Server

Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Exchange administration

Terminal Services

Exchange Server

Veeam

Domain controller

Mikrotik

CCNA

TCP /IP

DHCP

CCTV

DNS

Office 365

MCSE

wireless

copier

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Compufin is a subsidiary of Compufin Holdings and in the ICT sector for over 19 years. The company comprises of different Divisions namely, Copiers, PABX, Computers and CCTV that provide hardware, software and services to small to large companies.

