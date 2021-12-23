Senior IT Support Engineer at Compufin

Job Vacancy Description
Install, configure and support all Microsoft operating systems.
Install, configure and support VMWare / (Hyper-V optional)
Install, configure and support Microsoft Office and other Microsoft application software (desktop and server)
Installing, Configuring, Maintaining and Troubleshooting of client servers/desktops and all IT related equipment.
Networking (WAN/LAN and Wireless)
Security management and backup solutions.
Advanced hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop/server, networks).
Advanced troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.
Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.
Design solutions based on best practices and in accordance to the customers’ requirements.
Understanding that the client’s need comes first
Candidate Requirements (Skills and Experience)
An organized individual that can work unsupervised and effectively manage time and multiple tasks.
An analytical thinker that works methodically and always pays attention to detail.
An individual who enjoys studying and improving their knowledge.
Someone who sees the bigger picture and understands and has a passion for technology and IT
Ability to follow checklists and procedures accurately and adhere to company standards.
Ability to work under pressure and remain focused.
A well-presented individual with excellent communication and inter-personal skills.
The Ideal Candidate should be an adaptable type person, willing to learn, Team Player and highly reliable.
A clear credit and criminal record
Qualifications
3-5 Year working experience in IT support environment
Mikrotik Certification (Beneficial)
CCNA or Higher (Beneficial)
Knowledge of TCP /IP, DHCP and DNS
Excellent knowledge in Microsoft technologies inclusive of Office 365
MCSE (either 2012 or 2016) with papers to support will be highly beneficial
Knowledge and understanding of Server 2012-2019
Experience with the configuration and administration of Office 365
Valid un-endorsed driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- Pabx
- Voip
- Microsoft Servers
- Microsoft Windows Server 2008
- Small Business Server
- Microsoft Exchange
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- Terminal Services
- Exchange Server
- Veeam
- Domain controller
- Mikrotik
- CCNA
- TCP /IP
- DHCP
- CCTV
- DNS
- Office 365
- MCSE
- wireless
- copier
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Compufin is a subsidiary of Compufin Holdings and in the ICT sector for over 19 years. The company comprises of different Divisions namely, Copiers, PABX, Computers and CCTV that provide hardware, software and services to small to large companies.