Project Manager IT

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To become conscious of all individual listings in the portfolio and to develop a ‘big picture’ view and understanding of the collection which will allow for a current and future enterprise view of all initiatives; their impact; synergies; conflicts; etc.

SPECIFICATION:

Be responsible for leading teams to deliver project(s) that span across one or more business units.

Mentoring, motivating, negotiating and coaching of the project team in order to achieve a unified approach. This also includes management of issues, risks and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.

Contribute to process improvement initiatives as it relates to improving project delivery.

Ensure effective communication to business owners, internal customers and other relevant stakeholders, to keep them informed, facilitate decision making, take corrective action and set direction.

Build sound working relationships with all relevant stakeholders, delivery partners and 3rd parties.

Effectively manage resources, skill requirements, and workload distribution in accordance with business priorities.

Build and implement required processes and mechanisms to measure the overall effectiveness of a portfolio and the impact on overall business results, to maintain portfolio effectiveness levels through ensuring that the business invests in the right things; capacity is optimised; execution happens efficiently; that the business can absorb the level of proposed change; and that the required benefits are realised.

Continuously promote the use and benefits of the portfolio function and to obtain buy-in from business and stakeholders.

Facilitate the process whereby new business needs are documented and communicated. A project manager is deliverable focused with each unique project delivering a product service result. The project manager is responsible to make decisions regarding the project, in context of the project boundaries, within the overall envelope of approved time, cost and scope.

Ensure a clear understanding of the project goals and stakeholder expectations.

Effectively negotiate and define scope of work with all stakeholders thereby ensuring effective delivery.

Ensure projects are realistically planned, organised and resourced, to deliver against requirement / project plan.

Ensure compliance of projects to project governance framework and methodology.

Effective co-ordination of all project resources to ensure timeous quality deliverables.

Ensure the effective facilitation of all stakeholders’ input.

Effective and efficient project administration including project documentation, schedule planning and maintenance.

Efficient and effective use of informal and formal communication lines thereby ensuring a participative project delivery culture

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

PMP, PMI, PMBOK Certification

Agile Certification

Experience using project management software such as MS Project or equivalent

Competent using standard business and communications software such as MS Word, Powerpoint , Excel, Sharepoint, Office 365

Minimum 6 years’ Experience in the Discipline of Project Management

6 years of Managing Moderate to High Complex Projects – taking projects through the complete Project Management Life Cycle

Software project management background would be advantageous

Short term and long term insurance knowledge would be a DISTINCT advantage

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Management

PMP

PMBOK

PMI

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

