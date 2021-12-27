Project Manager IT

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To become conscious of all individual listings in the portfolio and to develop a ‘big picture’ view and understanding of the collection which will allow for a current and future enterprise view of all initiatives; their impact; synergies; conflicts; etc.

SPECIFICATION:

  • Be responsible for leading teams to deliver project(s) that span across one or more business units.
  • Mentoring, motivating, negotiating and coaching of the project team in order to achieve a unified approach. This also includes management of issues, risks and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.
  • Contribute to process improvement initiatives as it relates to improving project delivery.
  • Ensure effective communication to business owners, internal customers and other relevant stakeholders, to keep them informed, facilitate decision making, take corrective action and set direction.
  • Build sound working relationships with all relevant stakeholders, delivery partners and 3rd parties.
  • Effectively manage resources, skill requirements, and workload distribution in accordance with business priorities.
  • Build and implement required processes and mechanisms to measure the overall effectiveness of a portfolio and the impact on overall business results, to maintain portfolio effectiveness levels through ensuring that the business invests in the right things; capacity is optimised; execution happens efficiently; that the business can absorb the level of proposed change; and that the required benefits are realised.
  • Continuously promote the use and benefits of the portfolio function and to obtain buy-in from business and stakeholders.
  • Facilitate the process whereby new business needs are documented and communicated. A project manager is deliverable focused with each unique project delivering a product service result. The project manager is responsible to make decisions regarding the project, in context of the project boundaries, within the overall envelope of approved time, cost and scope.
  • Ensure a clear understanding of the project goals and stakeholder expectations.
  • Effectively negotiate and define scope of work with all stakeholders thereby ensuring effective delivery.
  • Ensure projects are realistically planned, organised and resourced, to deliver against requirement / project plan.
  • Ensure compliance of projects to project governance framework and methodology.
  • Effective co-ordination of all project resources to ensure timeous quality deliverables.
  • Ensure the effective facilitation of all stakeholders’ input.
  • Effective and efficient project administration including project documentation, schedule planning and maintenance.
  • Efficient and effective use of informal and formal communication lines thereby ensuring a participative project delivery culture

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • PMP, PMI, PMBOK Certification
  • Agile Certification
  • Experience using project management software such as MS Project or equivalent
  • Competent using standard business and communications software such as MS Word, Powerpoint , Excel, Sharepoint, Office 365
  • Minimum 6 years’ Experience in the Discipline of Project Management
  • 6 years of Managing Moderate to High Complex Projects – taking projects through the complete Project Management Life Cycle
  • Software project management background would be advantageous
  • Short term and long term insurance knowledge would be a DISTINCT advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Project Management
  • PMP
  • PMBOK
  • PMI
  • Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

