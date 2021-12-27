Project Manager IT

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To become conscious of all individual listings in the portfolio and to develop a ‘big picture’ view and understanding of the collection which will allow for a current and future enterprise view of all initiatives; their impact; synergies; conflicts; etc.
SPECIFICATION:
- Be responsible for leading teams to deliver project(s) that span across one or more business units.
- Mentoring, motivating, negotiating and coaching of the project team in order to achieve a unified approach. This also includes management of issues, risks and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery.
- Contribute to process improvement initiatives as it relates to improving project delivery.
- Ensure effective communication to business owners, internal customers and other relevant stakeholders, to keep them informed, facilitate decision making, take corrective action and set direction.
- Build sound working relationships with all relevant stakeholders, delivery partners and 3rd parties.
- Effectively manage resources, skill requirements, and workload distribution in accordance with business priorities.
- Build and implement required processes and mechanisms to measure the overall effectiveness of a portfolio and the impact on overall business results, to maintain portfolio effectiveness levels through ensuring that the business invests in the right things; capacity is optimised; execution happens efficiently; that the business can absorb the level of proposed change; and that the required benefits are realised.
- Continuously promote the use and benefits of the portfolio function and to obtain buy-in from business and stakeholders.
- Facilitate the process whereby new business needs are documented and communicated. A project manager is deliverable focused with each unique project delivering a product service result. The project manager is responsible to make decisions regarding the project, in context of the project boundaries, within the overall envelope of approved time, cost and scope.
- Ensure a clear understanding of the project goals and stakeholder expectations.
- Effectively negotiate and define scope of work with all stakeholders thereby ensuring effective delivery.
- Ensure projects are realistically planned, organised and resourced, to deliver against requirement / project plan.
- Ensure compliance of projects to project governance framework and methodology.
- Effective co-ordination of all project resources to ensure timeous quality deliverables.
- Ensure the effective facilitation of all stakeholders’ input.
- Effective and efficient project administration including project documentation, schedule planning and maintenance.
- Efficient and effective use of informal and formal communication lines thereby ensuring a participative project delivery culture
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- PMP, PMI, PMBOK Certification
- Agile Certification
- Experience using project management software such as MS Project or equivalent
- Competent using standard business and communications software such as MS Word, Powerpoint , Excel, Sharepoint, Office 365
- Minimum 6 years’ Experience in the Discipline of Project Management
- 6 years of Managing Moderate to High Complex Projects – taking projects through the complete Project Management Life Cycle
- Software project management background would be advantageous
- Short term and long term insurance knowledge would be a DISTINCT advantage
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Management
- PMP
- PMBOK
- PMI
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma