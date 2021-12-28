Test Analyst at First National Bank

Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system by validating and verifying that business requirements have been developed and delivered correctly

Desired Skills:

Regression Testing

End to End Testing

System Integration Testing

Test Strategy

Test Execution

Defect Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– 2 to 5 Years solid Testing experience

– Banking Industry Experience

– Understanding of the business products

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

