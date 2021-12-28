Test Analyst at First National Bank

Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system by validating and verifying that business requirements have been developed and delivered correctly
Desired Skills:
- Regression Testing
- End to End Testing
- System Integration Testing
- Test Strategy
- Test Execution
- Defect Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
– 2 to 5 Years solid Testing experience
– Banking Industry Experience
– Understanding of the business products
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund