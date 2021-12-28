Test Analyst at First National Bank

Dec 28, 2021

Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system by validating and verifying that business requirements have been developed and delivered correctly

Desired Skills:

  • Regression Testing
  • End to End Testing
  • System Integration Testing
  • Test Strategy
  • Test Execution
  • Defect Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– 2 to 5 Years solid Testing experience
– Banking Industry Experience
– Understanding of the business products

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

