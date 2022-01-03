Junior IT Project Manager

Non-negotiable Requirements:

Tertiary level education

Proven track record of 2 -3 years working in the software industry as either of the following; a Project Manager of any level, a Scrum Master of any level, a developer, a tester or a BA.

A proven understanding of the Software Delivery Life Cycle

Experience working with JIRA

Duties:

Manage and refine JIRA backlog

Collaborate with a Business Analyst or Systems Engineer to define the requirements for a ticket. The developers and testers will use the requirement to estimate.

Engage with the client to assess their priorities from a backlog of Jira tickets

Host JIRA ticket effort estimation sessions

Facilitate the planning and scope definition for a production release

Ensure JIRA tickets planned into a production release are kept up-to-date with progress

Communicate with the client as to the scope for a production release

Host regular communication sessions with the team to gauge progress for a release

Facilitate resolution of issues reported by the team

Where necessary, define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project for a production release

Set up JIRA projects, create Jira tickets, update JIRA tickets

Foster relationships across disciplines and with management.

Demonstrate a willingness to understand the workings of the PMO and to improve the workings of the PMO.

Demonstrate a willingness to understand the products.

Demonstrate a willingness to understand the Interfront software release process and become enabled to manage a release to the client.

Desired Skills:

JIRA

SDLC

software delivery life cycle

Project Manager

scrum master

MS Project

Project Management Office (PMO)

Project Management Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Junior IT Project Manager needed in Cape Town, with proven experience working in the software industry.

