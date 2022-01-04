Campus switch sales hit an all-time high

Worldwide, campus switch market revenue reached a record level in 3Q 2021, according to a report by Dell’Oro Group.

Growth was mostly propelled by 1 Gbps, which reached a record level in shipments during the quarter, while NBase-T ports were down Y/Y.

“We have been predicting the demand in the market to remain strong, but what surprised us is the level of shipments and revenues that vendors were able to achieve during the quarter, despite ongoing supply challenges,” says Sameh Boujelbene, senior director at Dell’Oro Group.

“It appears, however, that these supply challenges are impacting the newer technologies more than the older ones, due to a less diversified ecosystem, and in some cases, a less mature supply chain.”

The 3Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report found that Extreme, HPE, and Juniper each gained more than one point of revenue share in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

H3C outperformed the market and captured the revenue leading position in China.

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ports posted strong double-digit growth, comprising 30% of the total ports.