CES ready to open doors in Las Vegas

CES 2022 will be taking place as an in-person event in Las Vegas from tomorrow (5 January) to 7 January – closing one day earlier than initially planned in light of new concerns over Covid-19.

More than 2 200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person at CES 2022, with 143 additional companies signing up to exhibit in person during the last month.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” says Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

Those that are unable to travel to Las Vegas for CES 2022 will be able to join digitally and will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Las Vegas. Digital registration will grant access to more than 40 livestreamed conference sessions, keynotes, select Media Days press conferences and the ability to engage with exhibitors at CES.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. CES also recommends individuals test for Covid-19 prior to departing for Las Vegas. International travelers coming to the US must have a Covid test within 24 hours before departing for the US.

CES has requests that attendees test for Covid-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue, and will offer each attendee a complimentary Abbott BinaxNOW Covid-19 Antigen Self Test kit, provided by Abbott, when they collect their badge.

Attendees will be required to wear masks at all exhibits, conferences, keynotes and in transport services.

CES will also provide complimentary RT-PCR testing for international delegates who require a test to travel.