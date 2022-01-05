C# Microsoft Power Platform Developer – USA based client / REMOTE work – R500k to R650k per annum CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a Southern Mapping dev shop based in the USA and key focus in engineering, infrastructure, mining, mapping, agriculture, and environmental sector. They are ideally looking for a Microsoft Power Platform expert or at least motivated to become Power Platform expert.

This includes leading the analysis, design, development, and deployment of software solutions. Primary architect for all custom software solutions built on Microsoft Power Platform. This includes working with all levels of business both verbally and in writing to determine business needs and how to address them with

As the point person for all software development projects, you can expect to lead the analysis, design, development, and deployment of software solutions.

Requirements:

You have 2-6 years key work experience in Microsoft development technologies: C#, .Net, .Net Core

Working knowledge of Web development

Working knowledge of relational database concepts and SQL

Working knowledge of REST services and JSON.

Some exposure to Power Apps, Power Automate, CDS / Dataverse will serve you well

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

.Net Core

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

