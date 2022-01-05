Desktop Publisher

Our client is a family owned and run export trading business. They specialize in the export of FMCG’s, fruit, meat, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.
They are currently looking for a DTP Operator to join our new and growing Marketing and Design team. The ideal candidate would be responsible for prepping the work of our in house graphic designer into digital files ready to be used either in print or to be placed online.
This position is available immediately and based at our Durban office in Morningside.
Key responsibilities include the following:
- Ability to understand the companies corporate identity
- Brainstorm, develop and conceptualize creative campaigns
- Proof read work by design team and graphic designer
- Content editing and correction
- Image sourcing and archiving
- Maintaining and updating images on websites/e-commerce
- Prepare digital report of social media content to feedback to suppliers
Experience and Qualifications:
- A degree or diploma in Marketing, Communications or Journalism
- Must have a proven ability to write across various channels, and write with the customer in mind, not the business.
- Must have excellent Adobe illustrator and Photoshop experience
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Print and Digital experience
- Video and editing experience
- Have an existing portfolio of work to view
Personality Traits we are looking for:
- Ability to work independently and within a team structure
- Determined and driven
- Pay close attention to detail, meticulous
- Creative
- Quick thinker
- Able to find innovative solutions
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Ability to multi-task
- A target driven individual who can cope under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Publishing
- DTP
- Illustration
- InDesign
- Graphic
- Graphic Design
- Adobe Creative Suite
- Artworking
- Print Production
- Creative Campaigns
- Social Media Marketing
- Corporate Branding
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree