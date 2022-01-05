Desktop Publisher

Our client is a family owned and run export trading business. They specialize in the export of FMCG’s, fruit, meat, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world.

They are currently looking for a DTP Operator to join our new and growing Marketing and Design team. The ideal candidate would be responsible for prepping the work of our in house graphic designer into digital files ready to be used either in print or to be placed online.

This position is available immediately and based at our Durban office in Morningside.

Key responsibilities include the following:

Ability to understand the companies corporate identity

Brainstorm, develop and conceptualize creative campaigns

Proof read work by design team and graphic designer

Content editing and correction

Image sourcing and archiving

Maintaining and updating images on websites/e-commerce

Prepare digital report of social media content to feedback to suppliers

Experience and Qualifications:

A degree or diploma in Marketing, Communications or Journalism

Must have a proven ability to write across various channels, and write with the customer in mind, not the business.

Must have excellent Adobe illustrator and Photoshop experience

3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Print and Digital experience

Video and editing experience

Have an existing portfolio of work to view

Personality Traits we are looking for:

Ability to work independently and within a team structure

Determined and driven

Pay close attention to detail, meticulous

Creative

Quick thinker

Able to find innovative solutions

Ability to meet deadlines

Ability to multi-task

A target driven individual who can cope under pressure

