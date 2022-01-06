AMD unveils new mobile graphics

AMD has unveiled additions and enhancements to the AMD Radeon graphics portfolio to deliver incredible, next-level experiences to more gamers.

Bringing higher levels of performance to power a new class of premium laptops, the new solutions expand the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics family, with the addition of the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M mobile graphics.

AMD also announced the new AMD Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup – the AMD Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S and Radeon RX 6600S – optimized to bring power-efficient, high-performance gaming to thin-and-light laptops that are the fastest growing segment in the gaming laptop market.

For desktop PCs, AMD announced the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards, designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles accessible to more gamers.

All of the new AMD Radeon graphics solutions leverage the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and offer high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache memory technology and high-speed GDDR6 memory. They also support Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology and other advanced features that provide visually stunning, high-refresh rate gaming experiences

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Cards

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card delivers up to 35 percent faster gaming performance on average in 1080p resolution with high settings compared to the competitive offering, while the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card is designed to offer incredible 1080p gaming in OEM systems.

Built using 6nm process technology for exceptional performance and power efficiency, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards bring incredible gameplay and advanced AMD Radeon features to legions of new and existing PC gamers.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series and Radeon RX 6000S Series Mobile Graphics

The new AMD Radeon mobile graphics lineup is designed for high-performance gaming on the go. At the top of the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series product stack is the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, delivering epic 1440p gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops. The fastest AMD GPU for extreme gaming laptops, it offers 7 percent faster gaming performance on average than the previous top-of-the-line AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics offer an ideal blend of performance and efficiency for slim form factors, enabling gaming laptop designs that can weigh less than 4.5 lbs. and can be up to 20 percent thinner than existing devices. The high-end AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU at 100W is projected to offer the ultimate in thin-and-light 1080p gaming by delivering up to 100 FPS in select titles with max settings, and is projected to offer 10 percent higher performance on average across select titles at 1080p than the competition.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition

AMD has continued to enhance its expansive software suite, offering features that enable responsive, low-latency gameplay and high-fidelity visuals.

The next release, expected to be available in Q1 2022, includes AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based spatial upscaling technology. Built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, RSR unleashes new levels of performance with near-native resolution gaming experiences in any game that runs in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer graphics.

Additional features of the forthcoming AMD Software release include updates to the AMD Link application8 (AMD Link 5.0), which allows users to play their PC games on a phone, tablet or a Windows PC from virtually anywhere. AMD Privacy View technology, powered by Eyeware, is a new feature expected to be available in 1H 2022 that uses Eyeware’s cutting-edge head- and eye-tracking technology to deliver increased levels of privacy.

AMD Advantage Framework and AMD Smart Technologies

AMD Advantage laptops are designed to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, providing new levels of performance and responsiveness. They combine AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series or Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics, AMD Software and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series or Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies and other advanced system design characteristics.

AMD Advantage will continue to expand in 2022 with new AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics and more than 20 new laptop designs. In addition, several enhancements and additions to the AMD smart technologies portfolio are designed to boost performance and extend battery life on AMD Advantage laptops, including:

* AMD Smart Access Memory Technology (SAM) – Now supporting the new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series mobile processors featuring PCIe 4.0, SAM technology offers an increase in gaming performance by providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory in the system.

* AMD SmartShift MAX Technology – Previously AMD SmartShift technology, the new and enhanced version is optimised for a broader range of games. By dynamically shifting laptop power between AMD Ryzen mobile processors and AMD Radeon graphics, SmartShift Max technology with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 6900H CPU offers a 2X uplift in gaming performance on average across select titles compared to a system with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5900H CPU9.

* AMD SmartShift Eco Technology – Expected to be available later this year, it is projected to offer up to 2X gaming time when on battery on a system with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and an AMD Ryzen 6900H Series CPU by automatically shifting from discrete Radeon graphics to Ryzen integrated graphics.

* AMD Smart Access Graphics Technology – Delivers 15 percent more gaming performance on average across select titles by allowing the AMD Radeon GPU to control the display directly vs. transferring information through the AMD Ryzen APU to the display.