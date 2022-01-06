Breakpoint appointed Nutanix Cloud Champion partner

Breakpoint, a South African technology solutions provider and pioneer in monitoring and test automation solutions for enterprise, has been named a Nutanix Cloud Champion partner, the highest level of partnership in the Nutanix Elevate Reseller Partner Programme. This reflects Breakpoint’s extensive expertise and deep skill sets in Nutanix across the sales, technical, and service delivery competencies.

“We have made a substantial investment in Nutanix sales and technical competency training to attain this status. It reflects not only our trust in Nutanix technology, but also our trust in the value of strategic partnerships. Becoming a Nutanix Cloud Champion partner means our engagement with customers is based on a real understanding of their requirements and the ability to execute using the full Nutanix product portfolio,” says Digby Webb, portfolio manager and director at Breakpoint.

To attain Cloud Champion partner status, Breakpoint had to ensure that the required number of sales, technical, and services personnel had completed relevant Nutanix product training and passed the certification exams. As part of this, the Breakpoint sales and technical personnel must stay current with the various product and solution training when updates are made available.

“We are also committed to achieving joint sales targets together. Of course, the incentives and rebates provided to Nutanix Cloud Champion partners also enable us to increase profits, revenues, and margins while closing business faster,” says Webb.

Even though Breakpoint covers several industry verticals, the Nutanix Cloud Champion partner status will see it focus specifically on the retail, financial services, telecommunications, and mobile network operator space. Its portfolio of services and solutions are backed by a team with a skill set that covers the full enterprise IT stack.

“Breakpoint has been aligned with various technologies over the years providing the organisation with an innate understanding of why Nutanix is challenging the traditional way of doing things. We have a clear vision of the role it will play in the future and believe our product training and commitment to the Nutanix Elevate Reseller programme is bolstered by multiple significant real-life customer engagements and successful implementations,” says Webb.

According to Webb, Breakpoint chose Nutanix because it is the market leader for hyperconverged infrastructure software and provides partners with the highest levels of support.

“Nutanix technology can modernise both the data centre and remote sites. It can easily move applications and data among private, public, and edge clouds for a true hybrid multi-cloud experience. Additionally, Nutanix can run applications and workloads with unparalleled availability, performance, and simplicity – all through a user-friendly, integrated, and secure platform,” says Webb.

Fatima Mkandla, channel sales manager at Nutanix South Africa, says: “Nutanix invests in its partners to help them capitalise on the modern cloud era opportunity, enjoy predictable profits and work with us – friction free. The Nutanix Cloud Champion partners have the utmost expertise in Nutanix technologies to create an enabling environment for customers. Breakpoint has demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to ensuring its sales, technical, and service delivery competencies reflect the high global standard to deliver the most relevant cloud solutions for today’s modern enterprises.”