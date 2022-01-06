CES and the future of consumer technology

CES 2022 has returned “home” to Las Vegas, with more than 2 300 exhibiting companies, including 800 startups, featuring the technologies including vehicle technology, artificial intelligence, digital health and smart home tech, as well as new categories: NFTs, food tech and space tech.

“At CES 2022 this week, we will be immersed in the innovation that will reshape our societies and solve fundamental human challenges in the decades to come,” says Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA during his State of the Industry Address.

“With innovations in AI, digital health, transportation, drones, smart cities, digital assets, space tech and more – these technologies are making us better – improving what we as human beings are capable of doing.”

“For more than half a century, the tech industry has relied on CES to meet new customers, find investors, reach members of the media, connect with industry leaders, and discover new innovations,” says Karen Chupka, executive vice-president of CES. “This year’s event will deliver all of these — offering thousands of people the opportunity to connect with everyone from big brands to new startups.”

JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) division at Samsung Electronics delivered the first keynote of CES 2022, unveiling Samsung’s “Together for Tomorrow” vision.

Highlighting Samsung’s plans to build a more sustainable, customized and connected future, Han spoke on the need for further communication, collaboration and sustainability for technology to move forward.

Samsung showcased its push into fully recyclable packing material, solar and radio-powered devices and new energy conservation products as the first steps towards creating a sustainable future. The company also announced that many current and future eco-friendly innovations will be fully open and available to other industry leaders.

Han summarised this latest push into collaborative sustainability saying, “Millions of everyday changes can make a meaningful impact on our planet.”

In her keynote address, Mary Barra, chair and CEO General Motors, discussed an all-electric future, reshaping the automotive world.

Barra revealed the much-anticipated Chevrolet Silverado EV, an electric version of its iconic pickup truck. The Silverado EV promises more headroom, an enhanced experience of spaciousness for both front and rear passengers, increased visibility and a fixed glass roof. Designed as an EV from the ground up, the Silverado EV will offer up 400 miles of range on a single charge and will feature GM’s Ultium battery packs.

GM’s tech startup, BrightDrop, also provided updates on its EV600 electric commercial vehicle and the EP1 electric pallet.

CTA’s vice-president of market research Steve Koenig presented the 2022 Tech Trends to Watch on Monday. Koenig noted that consumers are “leveling up” their tech, as US household ownership of new technology like 4K Ultra TVs and smart appliances increased more than seven percent in the past year.

The US consumer technology industry is projected to generate over $505-billion in retail sales revenue for the first time ever in 2022. The projection represents a 2,8% revenue increase from 2021’s impressive 9,6% growth over 2020.

Strong demand for smartphones, automotive tech, health devices and streaming services will help propel much of the projected revenue. Koenig also noted that automotive technology sales are expected to rebound in 2022 as we begin to see early signs of recovery in chip supplies.

Factory-installed automotive tech is projected to reach $16-billion in shipment revenues this year, an impressive 7% increase from 2021 ($14,9-billion).