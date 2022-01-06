Chanel Developer Fullstack JavaScript

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
Special Requirements:
- Must live and or in surrounding Pretoria areas
- Willing to work overtime
- Perform standby duties
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License own and reliable transport
- Have Clear Credit and Criminal Records
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree
Experience & Skills
- At least 3 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments service like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections)
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
- Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL
- Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
- Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
Duties
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems
Personal Attributes
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
- High level of personal integrity and ethics.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- DebiCheck
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- XML
- T-SQL
- Microsoft SQL
- jQuery
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree