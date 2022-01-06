Chanel Developer Fullstack JavaScript

Jan 6, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Special Requirements:

  • Must live and or in surrounding Pretoria areas
  • Willing to work overtime
  • Perform standby duties
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License own and reliable transport
  • Have Clear Credit and Criminal Records

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree

Experience & Skills

  • At least 3 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role
  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments service like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections)
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
  • Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL
  • Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
  • Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request

Duties

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems

Personal Attributes

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Stress management skills
  • Time management skills
  • Target orientated
  • Decision-making skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
  • Focused
  • Dedicated
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • DebiCheck
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • XML
  • T-SQL
  • Microsoft SQL
  • jQuery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

