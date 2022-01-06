Chanel Developer Fullstack JavaScript

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Special Requirements:

Must live and or in surrounding Pretoria areas

Willing to work overtime

Perform standby duties

Must have a Valid Driver’s License own and reliable transport

Have Clear Credit and Criminal Records

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree

Experience & Skills

At least 3 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payments service like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections)

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications

Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL

Sound knowledge of programming language in C# and JavaScript

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.

Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request

Duties

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems

Personal Attributes

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Target orientated

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Focused

Dedicated

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

DebiCheck

C#

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

XML

T-SQL

Microsoft SQL

jQuery

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

