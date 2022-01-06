IoDSA supports State Capture Report recommendations for directors

Conclusions and recommendations made in the first part of the state capture inquiry report align closely to a letter sent by the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA) to the Zondo Commission in September 2021.

The letter included recommendations on director competencies as well as the nomination and selection of directors.

Section 580 of the state capture inquiry report mentions that the appointment of board members to SOEs “has proven to be problematic and does not represent the “robust and transparent” process recommended by King IV”. It also highlights the common “disjuncture between the fiduciary duties of SOE board members and the profile, skills and expertise of incumbents”.

Section 582 and 583 further explain why “the national interest demands that state owned enterprises operate under efficient and professional leadership which requires that the appointment procedure is transparent, not driven by party political interests but made in accordance with objective criteria”.

King IV makes a few important recommendations relating to the governance of the nomination process. The first of these is Recommended Practice 15: “the processes for nomination, election and ultimately, the appointment of members to the governing body should be formal and transparent”.

Recommended Practice 16 states that “before nominating a candidate for election, the governing body should consider the collective knowledge, skills and experience required by the governing body, the diversity of the governing body, and whether the candidate meets the appropriate fit and proper criteria”.

“While we welcome the alignment between the conclusions of the report and what the IoDSA has been saying for years, we are anxious to see the implementation of the recommendation on the professionalisation of directors,” says Parmi Natesan, CEO of the IoDSA.

Professionalising directorship will not automatically eliminate incompetent or corrupt directors any more than professionalising medicine or engineering achieved that goal. It will, however, provide an objective framework for ensuring that directors have the required skills in terms of an objective competency framework, and that they can be disciplined in terms of a professional Code of Conduct.

Alongside the professional skills a modern director needs, it is vital that individuals who serve as directors possess the necessary personal qualities. Directors should above all be ethical, independent and courageous, says IoDSA. Courage and independence are particularly necessary because directors must put the interests of the organisation first, and this may mean going against the interests of the parties which appointed them or, indeed, their own interests.

“Our highly respected director development programmes, Certified Director (SA) and Chartered Director (SA) designations, and governance advisory services are available immediately to support the implementation of the recommendations made by the Commission,” says Natesan.