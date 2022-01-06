Senior Business Intelligence Developer (Power BI / ETL) – Remote – Up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An interoperable platform provider that offers you access to cutting edge financial services is currently looking for a Senior Business Intelligence Developer with Power BI / ETL to join their market leading organization.

The incumbent must be an organised BI Developer who will be responsible for the upkeep and development of warehouse data to support our business decision-making.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

5 – 7 years’ experience as a Business Intelligence Developer

Data Warehouse Design expertise

Power BI

ETL

Tableau

Board

Domo

Looker

Micro Strategy

Cognos 10

MS SQL

PL/SQL

Responsibilities:

Analyzing product, market, and share trends to build warehouse data

Translating business needs into technical specifications

Developing reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making

Using warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision-making and business performance monitoring

Maintaining data analytics platforms

Evaluating and improving existing BI systems

Conducting troubleshooting on BI models

Generating and delivering quality reports to customers and performing quality assurance checks on reports

Reference Number for this position is NN53763 which is a remote based opportunity offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

