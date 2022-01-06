Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to be part of one of the best groups in the Dev space? Then be one of the first to apply!
You will be required to develop quality software and web applications as well as analyse and maintain software that is existing. You will ideally need to have a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of 7+ years of experience. The ideal candidate will also need to be able to discover and fix programming bugs.
If this, is you, Apply now!
Requirements:
- NET fundamentals
- Web Development including Javascript, HTML and CSS
- Object Orientated Programming
- Relational Database Fundamentals
- Technology Trends
- Testing Approaches
- Data Modelling/ design and database development
- .Net Framework 4.8 Net Core 3.1
- C#
- ASP.Net MVC
- MS SQL Server
- Javascript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Web API services
Reference Number for this position is FM54208 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree