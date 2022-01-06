Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to be part of one of the best groups in the Dev space? Then be one of the first to apply!

You will be required to develop quality software and web applications as well as analyse and maintain software that is existing. You will ideally need to have a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of 7+ years of experience. The ideal candidate will also need to be able to discover and fix programming bugs.

If this, is you, Apply now!

Requirements:

NET fundamentals

Web Development including Javascript, HTML and CSS

Object Orientated Programming

Relational Database Fundamentals

Technology Trends

Testing Approaches

Data Modelling/ design and database development

.Net Framework 4.8 Net Core 3.1

C#

ASP.Net MVC

MS SQL Server

Javascript

HTML 5

CSS

Web API services

Reference Number for this position is FM54208 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

