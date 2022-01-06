Senior C# Developer – Pretoria/ Semi Remote – Up to R 800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you an exceptional Senior C# Developer ready to take your career to new heights this year, you will develop quality software and web applications along with analysing and maintaining existing software applications.

This software development company prides themselves in their data driven digital activation and transformation journey. They provide solutions to their customers specific needs, and they are looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer.

Give me a call today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C#

.Net

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

T-SQL

Asp. Net MVC

SQL Server

Qualifications

Bachelors degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related field

Reference Number for this position is BV54208 which is a permanent semi remote position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of up to R800 PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

T-SQL

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position