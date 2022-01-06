Senior Data Scientist

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.

They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling.

You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments.

You have a mix of the following:

A strong degree in a quantative discipline

Fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem

A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena

The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment

Desired Skills:

Python

Machine learning

Statistical Modeling

Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Fast paced, dynamic, entrepreneurial, collaborative, rapid learning environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

learning budget

annual performance bonus

study leave

20 days annual leave

Learn more/Apply for this position