Senior Full Stack Developer

Jan 7, 2022

One of the largest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a Fullstack Developer to be part of a fantastic team based in Gauteng. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!

The ideal candidate should have atleast 8 years experience in the Java Development space.

Technical Skills that you should have:

  • Java and Java EE
  • TypeScript
  • Angular
  • Kubernetes
  • Azure
  • HTML 5
  • Selenium
  • Git
  • Maven or Jenkins
  • Architecture and Interface Design.
  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational).
  • Implementation of backend services.

Tasks that you will be carrying out:

  • Dfining architecture and tech stack for business apps together with central architects
  • Dveloping busines logic based on JEE using applications servers (Payara, Quarkus)
  • Dveloping frontends
  • Dfine and document data models for the application
  • Wrking in an agile team using scrum methodology
  • Uing test driven development techniques
  • Dveloping end2end (ui) user tests
  • Uing and maintaining a CI/CD pipeline
  • Dploying the application to a Kubernetes cluster observing your business app and tool stack (monitoring, logging, tracing)

Let’s get thos applications out!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

