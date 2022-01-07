Senior Full Stack Developer

One of the largest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a Fullstack Developer to be part of a fantastic team based in Gauteng. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!

The ideal candidate should have atleast 8 years experience in the Java Development space.

Technical Skills that you should have:

Java and Java EE

TypeScript

Angular

Kubernetes

Azure

HTML 5

Selenium

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational).

Implementation of backend services.

Tasks that you will be carrying out:

Dfining architecture and tech stack for business apps together with central architects

Dveloping busines logic based on JEE using applications servers (Payara, Quarkus)

Dveloping frontends

Dfine and document data models for the application

Wrking in an agile team using scrum methodology

Uing test driven development techniques

Dveloping end2end (ui) user tests

Uing and maintaining a CI/CD pipeline

Dploying the application to a Kubernetes cluster observing your business app and tool stack (monitoring, logging, tracing)

Let’s get thos applications out!

Desired Skills:

FullStack

java

Angular

Kubernetes

Azure

Architecture and Interface Design

HTML 5

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position