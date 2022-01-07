Senior Full Stack Developer

One of the largest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a Fullstack Developer to be part of a fantastic team based in Gauteng. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!
The ideal candidate should have atleast 8 years experience in the Java Development space.
Technical Skills that you should have:
- Java and Java EE
- TypeScript
- Angular
- Kubernetes
- Azure
- HTML 5
- Selenium
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational).
- Implementation of backend services.
Tasks that you will be carrying out:
- Dfining architecture and tech stack for business apps together with central architects
- Dveloping busines logic based on JEE using applications servers (Payara, Quarkus)
- Dveloping frontends
- Dfine and document data models for the application
- Wrking in an agile team using scrum methodology
- Uing test driven development techniques
- Dveloping end2end (ui) user tests
- Uing and maintaining a CI/CD pipeline
- Dploying the application to a Kubernetes cluster observing your business app and tool stack (monitoring, logging, tracing)
