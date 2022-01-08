Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Implementing front-end JavaScript coding.
- Focusing on performance, maintainability and testable code.
- Creating modules and components.
- Compiling a functional site with both.
- Working closely with other developers, making modifications to the existing code. Applying best practices and ensuring stability and security of the applications.
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Science Degree.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum of 5+ years Front-end development experience.
- Proficient in coding JavaScript from scratch.
- Understanding of object-oriented programming concepts.
- Solid experience writing front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (AngularJS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.).
- Experience in the following:
- Using a source control solution such as Git.
- Delivering well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code.
- Designing, developing and refining new features, new ideas and concepts.
- Command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.
Advantageous Experience:
- Experience with:
- Sketch / Zeplin / Photoshop / Google Maps & Firebase.
- CSS precompilers (Less or Sass).
- Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.
Desired Skills:
- Front-End Developer
- HTML
- CSS