BI Architect / Data Architect

- Responsible for establishing a Data Management tactical strategy within a Data environment that supports this business area’s need for quality data that supports the channels innovative solutions.
- Identify process improvements for Cost Saving, Revenue Generation or Efficiency improvements for the business.
- Expectation management at senior levels / stakeholder management.
- Develop objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to Business requirements.
- Partnering with Business to research information delivery methods / interfaces.
- Establish and manage a data Task Force with regular feedback / communication to Exco on progress and future pipeline of work.
- Develop and implement data Architecture and management Strategy for the company.
- Apply IT Risk and Governance Standards for the data environment (SDLC, Change management, Incident management, Release management, etc).
- Prioritisation of new requirements for data environment
Experience and requirements
- Relevant IT / Computer Science certification required.
- 8 years experience as a senior IT professional in a large and complex corporate environment, preferably banking. A sound functional knowledge and experience in data systems development and operations.
- Strong technical background in development of data systems.
- Strong business, analytical and problem solving skills.
- Strong Operational experience in a technical environment.
- Extensive experience in Data Architecture and knowledge of the bank’s existing data landscape.
