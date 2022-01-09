BI Architect / Data Architect

Responsible for establishing a Data Management tactical strategy within a Data environment that supports this business area’s need for quality data that supports the channels innovative solutions.

Identify process improvements for Cost Saving, Revenue Generation or Efficiency improvements for the business.

Expectation management at senior levels / stakeholder management.

Develop objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to Business requirements.

Partnering with Business to research information delivery methods / interfaces.

Establish and manage a data Task Force with regular feedback / communication to Exco on progress and future pipeline of work.

Develop and implement data Architecture and management Strategy for the company.

Apply IT Risk and Governance Standards for the data environment (SDLC, Change management, Incident management, Release management, etc).

Prioritisation of new requirements for data environment

Experience and requirements

Relevant IT / Computer Science certification required.

8 years experience as a senior IT professional in a large and complex corporate environment, preferably banking. A sound functional knowledge and experience in data systems development and operations.

Strong technical background in development of data systems.

Strong business, analytical and problem solving skills.

Strong Operational experience in a technical environment.

Extensive experience in Data Architecture and knowledge of the bank’s existing data landscape.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Learn more/Apply for this position