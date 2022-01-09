Business Analyst IT

Senior Business Analyst
We are looking to hire a highly driven senior business analyst to assist the company to improve business efficiency.
The senior business analyst’s responsibilities involve developing new business strategies and models, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency, and creating monthly reports on the performance of the business.
Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, IT or any related field.
Proven experience as a business analyst (10+ years).
Proven training in Business Process Modelling.
Systems / Modelling / Processing experience
The ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
Desired Skills:
- business process modelling
- Systems Analysis
- systems process
- business analysis
- To-be process
- as-is process
- Business Process Analysis
- Requirements Gathering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Business School is a private business schools based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Group includes Africa and is highly regarded in the market place
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension