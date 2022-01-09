Business Analyst IT

Senior Business Analyst

We are looking to hire a highly driven senior business analyst to assist the company to improve business efficiency.

The senior business analyst’s responsibilities involve developing new business strategies and models, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency, and creating monthly reports on the performance of the business.

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, IT or any related field.

Proven experience as a business analyst (10+ years).

Proven training in Business Process Modelling.

Systems / Modelling / Processing experience

The ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

business process modelling

Systems Analysis

systems process

business analysis

To-be process

as-is process

Business Process Analysis

Requirements Gathering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business School is a private business schools based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Group includes Africa and is highly regarded in the market place

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Learn more/Apply for this position