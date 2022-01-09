Data Engineer

To ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database and Solution Architects, Business Intelligence Developers, Data Scientists and Product Owners, etc)

Experience and requirements

Relevant completed degree required

3 – 5 years in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Learn more/Apply for this position