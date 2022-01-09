Front End Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Enterprise software company in GermistonBedfordviewis looking for a hands-on experienced Front End Developerwith Minimum 1 – 3years experience. The ideal candidate must be a self-learning and a team player.Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you’ll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-class [URL Removed] to all SA CitizensPlease Send CV’s to – [Email Address Removed]

Diploma or Degree in related field (IT)

UX/UI Design

Front end developer with HTML/CSS & Javascript experience.

1 – 3 years experience working with real code.

Design workflows, screens and product User Interfaces for both the Web and Mobile

Basic front end pages that are put together using tailwind CSS

Must be task Driven

Creative and must be able to solve problems

Minimum Requirements

Diploma or Degree in related field (IT)

UX/UI Design

Front End Developer with HTML/CSS & Javascript experience.

1 – 3 years experience working with real code .

. Design workflows, screens and product User Interfaces for both the Web and Mobile

Basic front end pages that are put together using tailwind CSS

Must be task Driven

Creative and must be able to solve problems

Learn more/Apply for this position