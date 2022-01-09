Intermediate Frontend Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Were looking to bring onboard world-class Intermediate Front-End Software Engineer with a preference and passion for Frontend Development that will assist in building new platform features and investment products as we enter international markets. The ideal candidate would have a passion for investing, front-end software development and building scalable and smart solutions to intrigue our customers and make their lives easier.

What you will be responsible for:

Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture

Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking

Develop new user-facing features

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability

Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and assist in devising solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Test and debug various Front-End applications

Review and refactor code

Deploy fully functional applications

Support junior developers work

Assist with documenting development and operational procedures

Requirements:

5+ years experience as a Front-End Software Developer

Prior experience in a technical position

College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development

Proficient with React development

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines.

Experience with automated testing

Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Forensic attention to detail

Experience in various frontend architecture patterns

Experience in implementing service workers

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Experience building PWA (Progressive web applications)

Knowledge of isomorphic React

Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

Proficient understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS

Proficient understanding of utility based css frameworks, such as TailwindCSS

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, ES6 including DOM manipulation

Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS

Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring the application will adhere to them

Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Experience integrating with RESTful APIs

Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack and NPM

Tech Stack:

React

.Net Core 2.2

Backend Microservices (Kubernetes, Docker)

Azure DevOps

CI/CD

Pipeline Management

Azure Cloud Services

Bugsnag

Graylog

Postman/Swagger

Seniority: Intermediate

Learn more/Apply for this position