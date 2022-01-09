Intermediate Frontend Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Were looking to bring onboard world-class Intermediate Front-End Software Engineer with a preference and passion for Frontend Development that will assist in building new platform features and investment products as we enter international markets. The ideal candidate would have a passion for investing, front-end software development and building scalable and smart solutions to intrigue our customers and make their lives easier.
What you will be responsible for:
- Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture
- Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking
- Develop new user-facing features
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use
- Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability
- Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
- Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and assist in devising solutions to these problems.
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
- Test and debug various Front-End applications
- Review and refactor code
- Deploy fully functional applications
- Support junior developers work
- Assist with documenting development and operational procedures
Requirements:
- 5+ years experience as a Front-End Software Developer
- Prior experience in a technical position
- College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development
- Proficient with React development
- Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines.
- Experience with automated testing
- Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
- Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
- Forensic attention to detail
- Experience in various frontend architecture patterns
- Experience in implementing service workers
- Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
- Experience building PWA (Progressive web applications)
- Knowledge of isomorphic React
- Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
- Proficient understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS
- Proficient understanding of utility based css frameworks, such as TailwindCSS
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, ES6 including DOM manipulation
- Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS
- Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring the application will adhere to them
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Experience integrating with RESTful APIs
- Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack and NPM
Tech Stack:
- React
- .Net Core 2.2
- Backend Microservices (Kubernetes, Docker)
- Azure DevOps
- CI/CD
- Pipeline Management
- Azure Cloud Services
- Bugsnag
- Graylog
- Postman/Swagger
Seniority: Intermediate