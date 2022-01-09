Intermediate Frontend Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Jan 9, 2022

Were looking to bring onboard world-class Intermediate Front-End Software Engineer with a preference and passion for Frontend Development that will assist in building new platform features and investment products as we enter international markets. The ideal candidate would have a passion for investing, front-end software development and building scalable and smart solutions to intrigue our customers and make their lives easier.

What you will be responsible for:

  • Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture
  • Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking
  • Develop new user-facing features
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability
  • Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
  • Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and assist in devising solutions to these problems.
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.
  • Test and debug various Front-End applications
  • Review and refactor code
  • Deploy fully functional applications
  • Support junior developers work
  • Assist with documenting development and operational procedures

Requirements:

  • 5+ years experience as a Front-End Software Developer
  • Prior experience in a technical position
  • College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development
  • Proficient with React development
  • Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines.
  • Experience with automated testing
  • Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
  • Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation
  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
  • Forensic attention to detail
  • Experience in various frontend architecture patterns
  • Experience in implementing service workers
  • Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
  • Experience building PWA (Progressive web applications)
  • Knowledge of isomorphic React
  • Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
  • Proficient understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS
  • Proficient understanding of utility based css frameworks, such as TailwindCSS
  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, ES6 including DOM manipulation
  • Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS
  • Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring the application will adhere to them
  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
  • Experience integrating with RESTful APIs
  • Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack and NPM

Tech Stack:

  • React
  • .Net Core 2.2
  • Backend Microservices (Kubernetes, Docker)
  • Azure DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • Pipeline Management
  • Azure Cloud Services
  • Bugsnag
  • Graylog
  • Postman/Swagger

Seniority: Intermediate

Learn more/Apply for this position