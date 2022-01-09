Mid Level Java Developer at Mediro ICT

Jan 9, 2022

Company based in Pretoria is looking for a Mid Level Java Developer to join their team on a long term contract (Renewable), working from home/ office. Willing and able to travel internationally. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.
  • Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers.
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Knowledge of Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL
  • Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-ups
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration testing and compliance
  • Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours
  • Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with Operations policies and standards.

Experience with the following technologies:

  • Spring Boot (mandatory)
  • Spring Framework
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Docker
  • Hibernate
  • Developing on AWS
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven / Gradle)
  • Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:

  • A tertiary qualification in IT or related fields Diploma, B.Tech or BSc and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
  • AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification (Advantageous)

Minimum Experience:

  • 2 4 years Java Development experience
  • Experience in Testing (Manual or Automation testing)
  • Agile Working experience

