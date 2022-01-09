Mid Level Java Developer at Mediro ICT

Company based in Pretoria is looking for a Mid Level Java Developer to join their team on a long term contract (Renewable), working from home/ office. Willing and able to travel internationally. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.
- Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers.
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Knowledge of Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL
- Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-ups
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration testing and compliance
- Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours
- Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with Operations policies and standards.
Experience with the following technologies:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- Developing on AWS
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven / Gradle)
- Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:
- A tertiary qualification in IT or related fields Diploma, B.Tech or BSc and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
- AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification (Advantageous)
Minimum Experience:
- 2 4 years Java Development experience
- Experience in Testing (Manual or Automation testing)
- Agile Working experience