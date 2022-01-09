Mid Level Java Developer at Mediro ICT

Company based in Pretoria is looking for a Mid Level Java Developer to join their team on a long term contract (Renewable), working from home/ office. Willing and able to travel internationally. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.

Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers.

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Knowledge of Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL

Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.

Assist with identification and management of risks

Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-ups

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Operations and maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with Operations policies and standards.

Experience with the following technologies:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven / Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:

A tertiary qualification in IT or related fields Diploma, B.Tech or BSc and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification (Advantageous)

Minimum Experience:

2 4 years Java Development experience

Experience in Testing (Manual or Automation testing)

Agile Working experience

