Network Support Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Details:

Duties & Responsibilities Solution Design

Planning infrastructure design and implementations

Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions

Recommend improvements to existing solutions

Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design Equipment

Implement Infrastructure under change control processes

Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment

Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.

Documentation of configurations Support

Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites

Monitor all networks / identify problem areas

Manage and respond to support tickets timeously

Troubleshooting and resolution of issues

Monitoring performance of networks

Working with IT support personnel

Providing network administration and support People Skills

Working with Service Providers o Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place

Liaison with clients in a professional manner Excellent Communication skills with clients Security

Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats

Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration

Anti-virus installations / monitoring

Threat detection and analysis

Understanding of certificates Overview

Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.

Produce relevant reports for internal management

Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX

Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures

Define network policies and procedures

Qualification :

Relevant IT related Degree/ Diploma

