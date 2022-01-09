Security and Solution Architect

I am looking for a Security Solutions Architect for a client of mine in the Consulting Industry. This person can either be based around Centurion or Cape Town with a hybrid work from home policy. If you have great cloud security experience and keen for the next best thing, please apply!

Security Architecture:

Perform security assessments, identify gaps in existing security architecture and recommend changes or improvements.

Design security architecture elements to mitigate threats.

Create solutions that align enterprise security architecture frameworks and standards (e.g. NIST, ISO 2700x, CIS) with overall business and security strategy.

Assist in developing a disaster recovery and business continuity plan. Identify and prioritize system functions required to promote continuity and availability of critical business processes such that in the circumstance of system failure critical business functions are restored or recovered promptly.

Solutions Architecture:

Gather functional requirements by working closely with sales team members and enterprise architects to gain a complete sense of client expectations and limitations before undertaking a major development project

Develop specifications by using familiarity with functional requirements and existing systems to develop project specifications. Required to develop schedules and test plans, prepare documentation based on analyst reports, and assemble documents presenting project guidelines and milestones to team members. At the same time, identify potential issues between systems and client specifications and propose new solutions to work around these limitations.

Determine a projects scope before developers begin any major work. Conduct extra research on a clients existing systems and configurations to determine whether added time and work is necessary to align the project with enterprise-level systems.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field

Honours or Masters in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering is preferred

Is certified as a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert (or near completion)

TOGAF/Zachman certification would be beneficial

10 years working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline

Minimum of 3 years experience within the solution design or architecture sphere

Minimum of 3 years experience in Security Architecture

Software Development experience is an advantage

Experience in migrating from on premise infrastructures to cloud environments

