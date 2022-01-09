Senior SAP FI/CO Consultant at Mediro ICT

Company based in Pretoria is looking for a Senior SAP FICO Consultant to join their team on a long term contract (Renewable) for the International Finance Template (IFT) Product, working from home/ office. Willing and able to travel internationally. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Engagement and experience in the following product key technologies (SAP based):

SAP FI/CO (essential)

General Ledger

Asset Accounting

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Banking

Project Systems

Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)

SAP Materials Management (advantageous)

SAP Solution Manager

Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services)

General Role Tasks

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development / enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)

Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:

Related degree or Certificate

Minimum Experience:

5 years+ SAP FICO Consultant experience

Experience across all SAP Modules (SD,MM,PM,FI,CO,PO inc)

IFT Experience

Agile working experience

Confluence

Jira

