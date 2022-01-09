Senior SAP FI/CO Consultant at Mediro ICT

Company based in Pretoria is looking for a Senior SAP FICO Consultant to join their team on a long term contract (Renewable) for the International Finance Template (IFT) Product, working from home/ office. Willing and able to travel internationally. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Engagement and experience in the following product key technologies (SAP based):
- SAP FI/CO (essential)
- General Ledger
- Asset Accounting
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Banking
- Project Systems
- Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)
- SAP Materials Management (advantageous)
- SAP Solution Manager
- Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services)
General Role Tasks
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development / enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them
- Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)
- Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:
- Related degree or Certificate
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years+ SAP FICO Consultant experience
- Experience across all SAP Modules (SD,MM,PM,FI,CO,PO inc)
- IFT Experience
- Agile working experience
- Confluence
- Jira