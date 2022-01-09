Senior SAP FI/CO Consultant at Mediro ICT

Jan 9, 2022

Company based in Pretoria is looking for a Senior SAP FICO Consultant to join their team on a long term contract (Renewable) for the International Finance Template (IFT) Product, working from home/ office. Willing and able to travel internationally. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Engagement and experience in the following product key technologies (SAP based):

  • SAP FI/CO (essential)
  • General Ledger
  • Asset Accounting
  • Accounts Payable
  • Accounts Receivable
  • Banking
  • Project Systems
  • Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)
  • SAP Materials Management (advantageous)
  • SAP Solution Manager
  • Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services)

General Role Tasks

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development / enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)
  • Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Minimum RequirementsMinimum Qualifications:

  • Related degree or Certificate

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years+ SAP FICO Consultant experience
  • Experience across all SAP Modules (SD,MM,PM,FI,CO,PO inc)
  • IFT Experience
  • Agile working experience
  • Confluence
  • Jira

