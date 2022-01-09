Solutions Architect (Network Engineer)

I am looking for a Network Engineer Solutions Architect for a client of mine in Port Elizabeth who is in the Telecommunication space. They have a Hybrid work from home policy in place. If you want to be part of a team that wants to take the company to the next level, please send me your CV!

Job Objectives:

Presentation and technical write-up skills with strong oral and written communication skills.

Assisting in the generation of RFP, RFI, RFQ documents

Well versed with different vendor equipment and technologies

Ability to judge and recommend pros and cons and cost effectiveness of the solution provided

Knowledge of industry standard processes ITIL

Expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs and LANs

Network Backbone/Service Provider Network Architectures and technologies

Strong communications capabilities, giving presentations and speaking publicly

Qualifications Required:

Certification(s) in areas of expertise: CCNA, JNCIA, HCNA minimum

Matric

ITIL

Experience required:

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure

Expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls from a variety of manufacturers

Have a high degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services

Cloud experience would be beneficial AWS, AZURE, Veem, VMWARE certs

