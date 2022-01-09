Specialist Business Analyst â€“ Trade Advance

Your responsibilities will include:

Supporting the Product Manager: Trade Advance in all research, scoping, analysis and design activities

Assist Product Manager with information on reporting, tracking and presentations

Supports the Product Manager in defining new initiatives by identifying the different needs required to fulfill on the strategic and tactical goals, determining potential problems and business/systems requirements

Supports planning activities that contribute to the Roadmap and Quarterly Release commitments

To document and manage the requirements throughout the project life cycle by capturing detailed user stories, business requirement specifications (both business and functional requirements) and ensuring buy-in and sign-off from the different stakeholders

Lead and collaborate with the solutions architects, business analysts and tech teams, as well as partner providers to design the best solution and ensure what is implemented is technically sound and meets all business needs

Identify the risks associated to changes in requirements, determine the impact those risks may have on the ability to deliver benefits and recommend actions to mitigate risks where possible

To assist delivery teams in documenting different test cases (includes help plan and support the user acceptance testing and address any issues that may arise)

Collaborate with SCRUM master to ensure timely and accurate delivery of requirements

Act as liason for business demands requiring technology or operational enablement, and ensure effective communication with all stakeholders

To ensure that deliverables developed meet the business requirements and consistent high level quality standards

Provide leadership and coaching to the team on process, design and business analysis principles

Take ownership of the different solutions end-to-end

About The Employer:

Desirable – Certification in Business AnalysisEssential – 3 Year Degree – IT / Business / EngineeringExperience – Minimum of 5 Years Business Analysis Experience (essential) with exposure to:

Product Development Agile Story Mapping, Backlog Management

Jira

Testing Experience

Project Management

Financial Services Experience (preferred)

Trade Finance Fields and Products, including Multifaceted Trade Finance Projects (desirable)

Supply Chain Management Experience (essential)

