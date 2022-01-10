ABAP U15 Software Developer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.EQ. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.
The Job Requirements:
Extensive SAP ABAP development skills
Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5
SAP oData services
Webdynpro for ABAP
Integration with MS Office
Workflow
Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects
Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
Outputs
Develop and support of SAP applications
Support of SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Daimler globally
Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation
Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC
Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements
Qualifications:
v Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
v Minimum 5+ Years experience SAP ABAP Development
v 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
About East London:
Closing Date: 17th November 2021